Anthony Edwards Makes NBA History in Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game 4
Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards is emerging as one of the very best players in the entire NBA. At just 22 years old, Edwards continues to improve, and has been incredibly impressive so far in this year’s postseason. While the Timberwolves suffered a tough loss in Game 4, falling to the Denver Nuggets which tied the series at 2-2, Edwards made history with another 40-point game.
The TNT broadcast shared a stat after Edwards reached 40 points, revealing that the Timberwolves star had passed Kevin Durant, LeBron James, and Amar'e Stoudemire for the second-most 40-point games in the playoffs at age 22 or younger. With his fourth such game, Edwards now trails just Luka Doncic, who had five such games before turning 23.
As previously mentioned, this was a very tough loss for the Timberwolves, who dropped both of their home games after taking the first two games of the series in Denver. The series now shifts back to Denver for Game 5, as it is now a three game series with two of those set to be played in Denver.
The defending champions look to be on a mission, but they will have to deal with a superstar in Edwards as they attempt to advance to the next round. Surviving this monster game from Edwards, the Nuggets have to feel good about where they are at in this series.
