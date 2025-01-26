Anthony Edwards makes Timberwolves history vs Nuggets
When Anthony Edwards was coming out of Georgia for the 2020 NBA Draft, he was known at the time as an athletic slasher who had a developing three-point shot. Through the first four years of his career, that remained the case, with his career average being 35.3% from behind the arc entering this season. Now, he's evolved his game entirely.
Not only is Edwards shooting the three-point shot at a higher rate, he's doing so at above 42% from three. Going up against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, Edwards led the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 133-104 win by scoring 34 points and dishing out nine assists. In the process, Edwards also made franchise history.
With the spot previously belonging to now New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns, Edwards' three makes from behind the arc today puts him as the Timberwolves franchise leader in threes with 976.
Not only is Edwards doing well shooting the ball in regards to his franchise's history, but he's also leading the way across the NBA as the league leader in made threes this season. After making just 2.4 threes per game last year, Edwards has bumped that up by nearly two makes to 4.2 threes per game this season (number entering today).
In addition to the loss for the Nuggets, star center Nikola Jokic saw the end of his historic triple-double run, ending at five-in-a-row. Denver and Jokic will look to get back on track on Monday when they travel to face the Chicago Bulls.
