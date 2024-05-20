Anthony Edwards' Message to Charles Barkley Goes Viral After Game 7
The Minnesota Timberwolves eliminated the defending champion Denver Nuggets on Sunday night, winning Game 7 in Denver to advance to the Western Conference Finals. It was not an easy game, as Minnesota trailed big in the first half, but they were able to fight back and dominate in the second half.
Speaking on the TNT broadcast after the game, Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards said, “I couldn’t find myself and my rhythm tonight so I just had to trust my teammates. [The Nuggets] kept trapping me even though I was off, so I just had to make the right play throughout the rest of the game and I did that and my teammates made shots, so big shoutout to those guys.”
Edwards also had a message to Charles Barkley that has been going viral on social media:
This was a very impressive win for Minnesota that secured and even more impressive series win. Sending the defending champions home, this Timberwolves group proved that they are a real threat to win it all this season.
The Western Conference Finals matchup is now set, with the Timberwolves set to face the Dallas Mavericks. The superstar battle between Anthony Edwards and Luka Doncic should be incredible in this series, as neither player has been to the NBA Finals, and will be going head to head for an opportunity to do just that.
