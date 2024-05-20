Inside The Nuggets

Anthony Edwards' Message to Charles Barkley Goes Viral After Game 7

The Minnesota Timberwolves eliminated the Denver Nuggets in Game 7

Joey Linn

May 16, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) laughs
May 16, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) laughs / Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Minnesota Timberwolves eliminated the defending champion Denver Nuggets on Sunday night, winning Game 7 in Denver to advance to the Western Conference Finals. It was not an easy game, as Minnesota trailed big in the first half, but they were able to fight back and dominate in the second half.

Speaking on the TNT broadcast after the game, Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards said, “I couldn’t find myself and my rhythm tonight so I just had to trust my teammates. [The Nuggets] kept trapping me even though I was off, so I just had to make the right play throughout the rest of the game and I did that and my teammates made shots, so big shoutout to those guys.”

Edwards also had a message to Charles Barkley that has been going viral on social media:

This was a very impressive win for Minnesota that secured and even more impressive series win. Sending the defending champions home, this Timberwolves group proved that they are a real threat to win it all this season.

The Western Conference Finals matchup is now set, with the Timberwolves set to face the Dallas Mavericks. The superstar battle between Anthony Edwards and Luka Doncic should be incredible in this series, as neither player has been to the NBA Finals, and will be going head to head for an opportunity to do just that.

Related Articles

Michael Malone Reveals Hilarious Moment With Nikola Jokic After Ejection

Victor Wembanyama Makes History vs. Nuggets

Nuggets Starter Shares Amazing Message About Nikola Jokic

Published |Modified
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.