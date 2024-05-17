Anthony Edwards Reveals One Reason for Blowout Win Over Nuggets
The Minnesota Timberwolves blew out the Denver Nuggets in Game 6, turning in an impressive performance on both ends to force a Game 7. Minnesota got Mike Conley back from injury in this game, and when asked after the game about this win, star guard Anthony Edwards pointed to his veteran teammate as the one reason why.
Conley has been a stabilizing force for the Timberwolves all season, and proved again in Game 6 why he is so valuable. While Conley’s numbers do not always jump off the page, he does a lot of different things for Minnesota that help bring their team together. A high-level point guard in this league for a long time, Conley knows how to win, and has helped this young Timberwolves team become the group they are.
Now one win away from the Western Conference finals, Minnesota has the difficult task of defeating the defending champions on their home floor in Game 7. It will not be easy, but this Timberwolves group has shown a real level of toughness, all season, and will certainly be ready for the challenge.
For Denver, they will have to find a way to pick themselves up off the mat and put this blowout loss behind them. This is a group with championship DNA, and they will have to tap into that for Game 7.
Related Articles
Michael Malone Reveals Hilarious Moment With Nikola Jokic After Ejection
Victor Wembanyama Makes History vs. Nuggets