Inside The Nuggets

Anthony Edwards Reveals One Reason for Blowout Win Over Nuggets

The Minnesota Timberwolves blew out the Denver Nuggets in Game 6

Joey Linn

May 16, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) dunks
May 16, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) dunks / Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Minnesota Timberwolves blew out the Denver Nuggets in Game 6, turning in an impressive performance on both ends to force a Game 7. Minnesota got Mike Conley back from injury in this game, and when asked after the game about this win, star guard Anthony Edwards pointed to his veteran teammate as the one reason why.

Conley has been a stabilizing force for the Timberwolves all season, and proved again in Game 6 why he is so valuable. While Conley’s numbers do not always jump off the page, he does a lot of different things for Minnesota that help bring their team together. A high-level point guard in this league for a long time, Conley knows how to win, and has helped this young Timberwolves team become the group they are. 

Mar 24, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) and
Mar 24, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) and / Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Now one win away from the Western Conference finals, Minnesota has the difficult task of defeating the defending champions on their home floor in Game 7. It will not be easy, but this Timberwolves group has shown a real level of toughness, all season, and will certainly be ready for the challenge. 

For Denver, they will have to find a way to pick themselves up off the mat and put this blowout loss behind them. This is a group with championship DNA, and they will have to tap into that for Game 7.

Related Articles

Michael Malone Reveals Hilarious Moment With Nikola Jokic After Ejection

Victor Wembanyama Makes History vs. Nuggets

Nuggets Starter Shares Amazing Message About Nikola Jokic

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.