Anthony Edwards' Unexpected Reaction to Nikola Jokic's Massive Game 5
Anthony Edwards typically has a very confident tone after every single game, win or lose. After Game 5 against the Denver Nuggets, that tone was a bit different this time around.
After the Minnesota Timberwolves were dominated by the Denver Nuggets in Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals, Edwards could do nothing but give Jokic his props.
"I just laugh," Edwards said. "That's all I can do. I can't be mad. He's good, man. I said that after Game 1 when we won, and in Game 2. He's the MVP, he's the best player in the NBA. He showed it the last three games in a row. He was special tonight. I gotta give him his flowers. I don't know what we're supposed to do, he was that guy tonight."
In Game 5, Nikola Jokic put up 40 points, 13 assists, 7 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 block, on 0 turnovers and 68/67/89 shooting from the field. Jokic was legitimately unstoppable from the field and played a perfect game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. For as good as Anthony Edwards has been during the playoffs, Nikola Jokic reminded everyone, including Edwards, why he's still the best player in the NBA.
The Minnesota Timberwolves suffered their third straight loss in a row for the first time this season in Game 5. Now, the Denver Nuggets are one win away from the Western Conference Finals.
