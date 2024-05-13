Anthony Edwards’ Unexpected Statement After Game 4 Loss
After winning the first two games of the Western Conference Semi-Finals, the Minnesota Timberwolves have dropped their last two games to the Denver Nuggets, and the series is now tied 2-2. The Nuggets now have a level of momentum that many feel the Timberwolves will be unable to stop, especially since this is now a three game series with two set to be played in Denver. That said, Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards is remaining confident.
Speaking with reporters after the game, Edward said, “I don’t think they got any momentum. I mean, we won two games, they won two games. At this point, it’s whoever win two games... I’m happy, I’m ready. We’re competing at the highest level. I’m smiling about it because I’m happy. I’m ready to go play. If we play tomorrow, I’ll be ready. It’s going to be fun.”
Always confident, Edwards is not allowing these last two losses to change his mentality at all. The Game 4 loss for Minnesota was certainly not due to a lack of effort on Edwards’ part, as the star guard finished with a game-high 44 points. The Timberwolves won Edwards’ minutes by five points, but were unable to get anything going in the few minutes he sat, which was the difference in the game.
Game 5 should be absolutely electric, as the Nuggets are hoping to give their fans a better performance than they did in games one and two. The series will shift back to Minnesota for Game 6, as one team will be a win away from the Western Conference Finals, and another will be a loss away from elimination.
