Big Nikola Jokic Announcement ‘Coming Soon’
When Nikola Jokic signed a shoe deal with Chinese brand 361, no one quite knew what to expect. Around a year later, and it looks like Jokic may get one of his most signature shoes yet.
361 posted a teaser image of Nikola Jokic's new BIG3 5.0 PRO PE "Joker" shoe with the caption "Coming Soon." As reported by Ryan Greene of DNVR Sports, Jokic has never worn these in a game yet but has teased them on a practice court a couple of times.
Greene also revealed that on the tongue of the shoe, there is also an inscription of Nikola and his wife Natalija's name with wedding ring symbols. It's a nice little detail that Jokic and his entire family appreciated.
When Jokic was asked about the brand in May, he gave them tremendous praise. Those little details on the shoe are probably one of the reasons why Jokic appreciates the brand so much
“361 showed great respect to me," Jokic said. "These guys want to help me, use me. And whenever I read about them, they’re really, really popular. They’re really an up-scaling brand. Maybe I can help them too in some way. It’s the quality of the shoe that I really like. They made a shoe that the comfort is there.”
Nikola Jokic's new "Joker" shoe is likely going to be his most polarizing shoe release thus far. Fans will either absolutely love it, or absolutely hate it.
Related Articles
Denver Nuggets Star Reacts to Nikola Jokic's Brother Punching Fan
Carmelo Anthony Reacts to Team USA's Controversial Caitlin Clark Decision
Nikola Jokic's Former Teammate Makes Massive Luka Doncic Statement