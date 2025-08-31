Boston Celtics Champion Makes Honest Admission on Nikola Jokic
The debate about the best player in the NBA comes down to two players: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic. The last two seasons, they've been the top two in voting for MVP, splitting those one victory each. Gilgeous-Alexander was able to get over the hump this past season, winning an NBA title, as the two stars now both have one ring on their resume.
Therefore, the 2025-26 season could be a deciding one for who takes the undisputed crown as the best player in basketball. As he gets ready for the season, Jokic has been participating in the 2025 EuroBasket with Serbia, putting up big-time performances.
In three games in group play, Jokic has averaged 24.3 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 4.7 assists with a 3-0 start. The Denver Nuggets star is coming off a dominant 39-point performance in a win over Latvia, where he faced off against 2024 Boston Celtics Champion Kristaps Porzingis. After his performance, the now Atlanta Hawks star shared the honest truth on facing Jokic.
“I haven’t had much success in ten years. He’s one of the best. He’s very relaxed. Not the type to start trouble. But he won’t hold back against anyone either,” Porzingis said to Sport Klub.
A fundamentally sound but also flashy player, there's a strong argument that Jokic is the most talented offensive center in NBA history. Porzingis didn't stop there, also breaking down the Nuggets star's game.
“It was tough. He’s very crafty in the paint, so strong, but with such soft hands. His basketball IQ is on a completely different level. It was a battle from the first to the last minute – he’s probably 30 kilograms heavier than me. I did my best, and I think the fans enjoyed it. Hats off to the Serbian fans; they showed us love after the game. It was a fun match,” he added.
Nikola Jokic's Career vs Kristaps Porzingis
Two All-Star international big men, Jokic and Porzingis, both entered the league at the same time, with Jokic in Denver and Porzingis with the New York Knicks. Porzingis started his career off strong, finishing second in Rookie of the Year voting and being named an All-Star in his third season.
As for Jokic, he wouldn't be named an All-Star till his fourth season, but hasn't looked back since. The two star big men have matched up 14 times in their careers, with Jokic holding the 10-4 advantage. Jokic boasts averages of 24.7 points and 10.1 rebounds in their 14 matchups, while Porzingis has averaged 20.8 points and 7.9 rebounds.
