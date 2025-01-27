Inside The Nuggets

Boston Celtics Legend Makes Massive Nikola Comparison

Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett makes a bold comparison for Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic

Jan 23, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) reacts after a foul in the second half against the Sacramento Kings at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Jan 23, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) reacts after a foul in the second half against the Sacramento Kings at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
The Denver Nuggets have won 12 of their last 16 games, looking more and more like their 2023 championship squad every week. The Nuggets certainly have the potential to get back to the championship round this postseason, especially behind superstar center Nikola Jokic.

Jokic has cemented himself as the top big man in the league over the past few years. The 29-year-old center is averaging 29.9 points, 13.1 rebounds, and 10.1 assists per game with 56.6/47.9/81.0 shooting splits. After winning three MVPs in the past four years, the future Hall of Famer could expand his resume with a possible fourth this season.

Jokic has been playing out of his mind but has consistently put up video game numbers throughout the past four seasons.

Boston Celtics legend and NBA Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett came up with a wild comparison for the Nuggets superstar, claiming he resembles Wilt Chamberlain.

"Joker is Wilt," Garnett said. "Joker is doing Wilt-like s--t bro. No athleticism, really. Slow rolling, going at his own pace. It's not a miracle but when you watch it, it's efficient, it's prolific. He's like a constant."

Comparing any current player to NBA legend Wilt Chamberlain is typically outlandish, but Jokic could be the exception. While Jokic is not going to score 100 in a game like Chamberlain did, the Nuggets superstar is one of the biggest box score anomalies the league has ever seen.

