Boston Celtics Legend Wants $146 Million Star on Denver Nuggets
With the NBA Cup playoffs already underway and the season more than a quarter of the way through, trade talks across the association are red hot, with All-Star level and high-end role players being thrown around in trade discussions. For teams looking to find that final piece to push them over the hump, there appears to be plenty of options available on the trade block.
On the latest episode of "Speak On FS1", Paul Pierce shared his thoughts about the current state of the trade market and that he believes stars won't end up where they've asked to land. When that topic of a certain disgruntled All-Star came up, Pierce mentioned how he'd be an ideal fit in Denver.
"The best fit for Jimmy Butler would probably be Denver Nuggets," Pierce said. "I think they need another go-to guy to help [Nikola Jokic] out...if they can find a way to add Jimmy Butler to the Denver Nuggets, I think you're going to be seeing Jimmy and Joker raise another championship trophy."
Not long ago, Butler and Jokic faced off against one another in the NBA Finals with the Denver Nuggets eventually winning in 2023.
As for how a trade like that could happen, Denver would most certainly have to move off of Michael Porter Jr. or Jamal Murray in order to match the salaries with Miami. Given Denver's struggles as of recent despite the success of Jokic, a move for Butler makes a lot of sense for the Nuggets.
