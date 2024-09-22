Boston Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Makes Very Honest Denver Nuggets Statement
The Boston Celtics defeated the Dallas Mavericks in the 2024 NBA Finals. Finally getting over the hump after several postseason disappointments, Boston was led by the star duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.
The 2024 Finals MVP award went to Brown, but Tatum had a great series against Dallas. Tatum led Boston in points, rebounds, and assists in the Finals. Averaging 22/8/7 in five games, Tatum did some of everything for Boston.
Some felt Tatum should have won Finals MVP, but the All-NBA forward was happy for his teammate when Brown was given the award.
"Well deserved," Tatum said of Brown winning Finals MVP. "I'm extremely happy for him."
During a recent interview with Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe, Tatum gave an interesting answer when asked when he knew this Celtics team would win it all.
"People always ask me, when did you guys know you were going to win a championship? When Minnesota beat Denver, I felt like Denver was the only team that they matched up best with us,” Tatum said via Washburn. “I thought that we were going to play Denver in the Finals and it was going to be a good one."
Denver lost a tough seven-game seres against Minnesota in the Western Conference Semifinals. A Nuggets-Celtics NBA Finals would have likely been more competitive than the five-game series Boston won over Dallas, but sometimes that is how the bracket breaks.
Denver projects to be in the title mix as long as Nikola Jokic is on their team, and they will look to make a deeper run next postseason. As for Boston, they are the favorites many places to repeat as champions.
