BREAKING: Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns Make Trade
One of the most exciting parts about NBA Draft night isn't just the drafts, but the trades that also happen on the night of. While there hasn't been any groundbreaking major trades between teams yet, the movement has already started.
According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the Denver Nuggets have traded the Phoenix Suns the number 28th pick, 56th pick, and two future seconds for the 22nd pick in the draft.
The Phoenix Suns drafted DaRon Holmes II with the 22nd pick who will be heading to Denver. Holmes is a 21-year-old power forward who is 6'10" and 235 pounds. He played for Dayton College from 2021-2024 where he averaged 20.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 2.6 assists on 54/39/71 shooting from the field in 2024.
His career highlights in college include Consensus second-team All-American in 2024, Atlantic 10 co-Player of the Year in 2024, 2x First-team All-Atlantic 10 in 2023 and 2024, Second-team All-Atlantic 10 in 2022, Atlantic 10 Defensive Player of the Year in 2024, and Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Year in 2022.
The Denver Nuggets currently play Peyton Watson as the backup power forward and center spot. It looks like DaRon Holmes could help alleviate that pressure for Watson and actually give some legitimate bench help. It remains to be seen just how much Denver plays him, though.
Related Articles
Denver Nuggets Star Reacts to Nikola Jokic's Brother Punching Fan
Carmelo Anthony Reacts to Team USA's Controversial Caitlin Clark Decision
Nikola Jokic's Former Teammate Makes Massive Luka Doncic Statement