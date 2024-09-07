Inside The Nuggets

BREAKING: Denver Nuggets Reportedly Make $208M Decision

The Nuggets have reportedly signed star point guard Jamal Murray to a massive contract extension

Joey Linn

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs at Target Center.
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs at Target Center. / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
In this story:

Jamal Murray has been one of the biggest pieces to the Denver Nuggets’ success in recent years. While three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic rightfully receives most of the attention, Murray has been the perfect co-star.

Known for his ability to elevate his performance in the playoffs, Murray has averaged 24.2 points, 6.2 assists, and 4.9 rebounds for his postseason career. This includes his incredible run in 2023, when Murray averaged 26.1 points on 47.3 percent from the field and 39.6 percent from deep en route to a championship.

On Saturday it was announced by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that Murray had agreed to a four-year, $208M contract extension to remain in Denver.

Via Wojnarowski: “Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray has agreed on a four-year, $208 million maximum contract extension, his agents Jeff Schwartz and Mike George tell ESPN. The deal — guaranteeing Murray $244M over next five seasons — secures a franchise cornerstone to the Western contender.”

Nuggets general manager Calvin Booth expressed earlier this summer that he and the organization were confident an extension would get done with Murray.

“I think it will be pretty easy,” Booth said. “I don’t think it will be much of a negotiation.”

Because Murray was given the maximum allowed extension, it makes sense why Booth was not concerned about any difficulty in negotiations. Still just 27 years old, Murray will remain in Denver longterm.

Related Articles

Nikola Jokic Made Unprecedented History at 2024 Paris Olympics

Kevin Durant Gets Honest About How NBA Players View Nikola Jokic

Russell Westbrook Reacts to Being Snubbed From Viral NBA List

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News