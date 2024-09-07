BREAKING: Denver Nuggets Reportedly Make $208M Decision
Jamal Murray has been one of the biggest pieces to the Denver Nuggets’ success in recent years. While three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic rightfully receives most of the attention, Murray has been the perfect co-star.
Known for his ability to elevate his performance in the playoffs, Murray has averaged 24.2 points, 6.2 assists, and 4.9 rebounds for his postseason career. This includes his incredible run in 2023, when Murray averaged 26.1 points on 47.3 percent from the field and 39.6 percent from deep en route to a championship.
On Saturday it was announced by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that Murray had agreed to a four-year, $208M contract extension to remain in Denver.
Via Wojnarowski: “Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray has agreed on a four-year, $208 million maximum contract extension, his agents Jeff Schwartz and Mike George tell ESPN. The deal — guaranteeing Murray $244M over next five seasons — secures a franchise cornerstone to the Western contender.”
Nuggets general manager Calvin Booth expressed earlier this summer that he and the organization were confident an extension would get done with Murray.
“I think it will be pretty easy,” Booth said. “I don’t think it will be much of a negotiation.”
Because Murray was given the maximum allowed extension, it makes sense why Booth was not concerned about any difficulty in negotiations. Still just 27 years old, Murray will remain in Denver longterm.
