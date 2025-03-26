Inside The Nuggets

Breaking: Major Damian Lillard News Before Nuggets Game

Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard received devastating news before facing the Denver Nuggets

Jan 27, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) reacts in the final seconds of the game against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images
Jan 27, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) reacts in the final seconds of the game against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images
The Milwaukee Bucks are traveling to face the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night, but with a loaded injury report, they could be in trouble.

Stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard are both listed on the injury report for Wednesday's game, but Milwaukee's injury luck has seemed to have gotten even worse. Lillard has already missed the last three games for the Bucks, but a new report reveals he will be out much longer.

NBA insider Chris Haynes reports that Lillard has been diagnosed with a blood clot in his right calf and will be out indefinitely.

This is devastating news for the 34-year-old star guard, who earned his ninth career All-Star appearance this season. Lillard is averaging 24.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 7.1 assists, and 1.2 steals per game this season with 44.8/37.6/92.1 shooting splits.

Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0)
Mar 13, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) dribbles the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers in the first quarter at Fiserv Forum. The Bucks wore a small patch to honor former player Junior Bridgeman who passed away this week. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Lillard has reportedly been on blood thinners to stabilize the blood clot and will continue with regular testing to get him healthy again. Lillard spoke to Haynes about the heartbreaking news, as he rightfully puts his family and personal health first.

“It’s unfortunate that something outside of my control would come up," Lillard said. "Along with the Bucks’ medical staff, our priorities are to protect my health and safety. As much as I love basketball, I need to be there for my kids and my family. I’m grateful the Bucks acted quickly on this. They’ve been supportive and proactive throughout this process. I look forward to moving past this and continuing my career."

Lillard will, of course, miss Wednesday's game in Denver, but there is serious concern that he will be sidelined for the remainder of the 2024-25 season.

