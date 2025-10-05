Bruce Brown Shares Honest Reaction on First Game Back With Nuggets
The Denver Nuggets' preseason opener vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves would end with an 0-1 start for Denver, 116-126. But despite the loss, it allowed an opportunity for this new-look roster to take the floor for the first time in an in-game setting a couple of weeks before the regular season gets off and rolling.
For fresh faces like Cam Johnson, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Jonas Valanciunas, they were able to suit up for their first few reps in a Nuggets jersey, but for free agent signing Bruce Brown Jr., it was a chance to put that uniform back on for the first time after departing from Denver two seasons ago.
"It felt great. A little rusty, but it felt great to put the Nuggets jersey back on," Brown said of his preseason opener, via DNVR. "Seeing big fella [Nikola Jokic] on the floor with me again; familiar faces. It was great. When I put my jersey back on, it just felt right. I'm just happy to be back."
Brown would end up playing 16 minutes to post two points, one rebound, and two assists on 1/3 shooting from the field. Perhaps a little rusty after a long offseason, but nothing to get worked up about just one game into preseason.
It was an exhibition game defined by defensive woes from the Nuggets, that allowed a Timberwolves squad without Anthony Edwards, Mike Conley, or Julius Randle to shoot 50.0% from three on 15 makes, led by Bones Hyland's 18 points.
"We've just got to defend better. Get stops, get out in transition," Brown said after the Nuggets' preseason loss. "Second unit, obviously, we're just trying to build some chemistry, trying to figure it out. But, overall, we'll be fine... We've just got to be more physical, be more alert, and knowing our personnel... Just little things that we can clean up."
Again, just one preseason game, so no alarms to be sounded yet.
The Nuggets did end up seeing a few strong performances around the roster through the 18 players that got playing time. Peyton Watson had 10 points on perfect 5/5 shooting, Jalen Pickett led the Nuggets' bench scoring with 13, and training camp signee Moses Brown had eight points in just four minutes.
It echoes the message Brown had after the game when comparing this roster to the previous edition he resided on in 2023––it's a deep, well-rounded group with multiple contributors who can play big minutes off the bench.
"I think we're deeper, right? I think we have 12, 13, 14 players that can play big minutes on any given night. I mean, you're seeing [Jalen Pickett]. He's like the third-team, he can easily be with the second-team... We have a lot of great players that can play and can contribute."
Brown will be one of those many contributors with a big role in that second unit for the season ahead, and while a quiet preseason opener, it's clear he's eager to fill his role in Denver's championship roster aspirations once the real action gets underway.