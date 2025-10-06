Bruce Brown's Head-Turning Reaction to New Role With Nuggets
The Denver Nuggets opened their 2025 preseason action on Saturday with a loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves, as Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon dropped 14 points apiece in limited minutes.
Of course, a preseason loss does not matter for the Nuggets, as the team was much more focused on trying to find a rhythm ahead of the regular season. All eyes were on Denver's new additions of Cam Johnson, Jonas Valanciunas, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Bruce Brown, as those four could ultimately make or break Denver's 2025-26 campaign.
The return of Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown played a huge role in Denver's path to a championship in the 2022-23 season, and after spending time with the Indiana Pacers, Toronto Raptors, and New Orleans Pelicans, he has found his way back to the Nuggets. Brown signed with the Nuggets in free agency this offseason and made his highly anticipated return on Saturday.
In 16 minutes off the bench, Brown dropped a timid two points, two assists, one rebound, two steals, and one block on 1-3 shooting. While Brown's numbers are never going to jump off the page, he is the all-around playmaker that the Nuggets need.
Brown, 29, left Denver in 2023 free agency for more money and was likely hoping for an expanded role, but he did not get what he wanted. Sure, Brown got an extra pay raise, but his role was far more diminished than he hoped for.
Now that Brown is back in Denver, he is thankful that he can be more of a point guard and initiate the offense in the second unit. After Saturday's game, Brown was asked how it felt to play point guard again.
"Just touching that motherf----r, I mean, I've been on teams where I didn't even touch it in a few possessions," Brown said with a smile on his face. "So it felt great."
Brown's reaction to his new role in Denver has gained a ton of attention on social media, as the veteran guard had no filter when talking about finally having the ball in his hands again.
Brown has expressed plenty of times how happy he is to be back in Denver and that this was a no-brainer choice for him to sign with the team this summer, and being able to play with a bit more freedom on the court will certainly help keep him happy and ultimately help the Nuggets win more games.