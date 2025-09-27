Bruce Brown Sends Strong Message After Reuniting With Nuggets
The Denver Nuggets were at their peak in the 2022-23 season, when they won their first NBA title in franchise history. Of course, they were powered by three-time MVP Nikola Jokic, but his supporting cast was wildly impressive.
However, since then, the Nuggets have not seen the same success. The Nuggets have suffered two consecutive second-round playoff exits since winning it all, but they have spent the 2025 offseason turning things around.
Denver's first order of business this summer? Bringing back Bruce Brown.
Bruce Brown reunites with Nuggets
Brown, 29, played a huge role in Denver's 2023 title run, averaging 12.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.1 steals throughout the playoffs while shooting 51.1% from the field. The 6-foot-4 guard plays much bigger than his size, and proved to be the ultimate glue guy for Denver during his one-year tenure.
However, after winning the title, Brown hit free agency and decided to sign with the Indiana Pacers on a generous two-year, $45 million deal. Since signing with the Pacers, Brown was traded to the Toronto Raptors and then the New Orleans Pelicans, but he has found his way back "home."
Brown signed a one-year deal to return to the Nuggets this offseason, and the champion guard could not be more excited to be back in Denver.
Brown's message to Nuggets
Ahead of training camp next week, the Nuggets' official X (formerly Twitter) page posted "The Re-Intro" for Bruce Brown, where the guard was able to send a strong message ahead of his first season back in Denver.
"I'm Bruce Brown from Boston, Massachusetts, and I'm back," Brown said. "Bruce Brown is a gritty, energy, hard-playing, tough guy who does things on both ends of the floor. I probably watched almost every game since I left. Really, I can just be myself. The cowboy comes out of me in Denver, and it's not looked at or laughed at."
Brown continued to show love for the fans who still followed him through his basketball journey, even after leaving the Nuggets.
"The people are great with me keeping up on my career, even though I wasn't in a Nuggets uniform. So to be back and playing in front of them is huge. I just think the style of play [and] the city fits me perfect, and I want to win another championship."
Despite spending just one of his seven NBA seasons in Denver, Brown completely fell in love with the city, fanbase, and franchise, which has led him to come back to add to the Nuggets' new-look championship-caliber roster. Although Brown was not a surprising offseason addition, as he was expected to reunite with the Nuggets, his importance on next season's team cannot be understated.