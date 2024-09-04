Bryce James Names Russell Westbrook on Very Surprising List With LeBron
While Bronny James is nearing his NBA debut, LeBron James' youngest son, Bryce, is not too far away himself. The 17-year old recently gave his top players of all time as part of a social media video with Uninterrupted.
In the video, Bryce James was asked to share his top five players of all time. Bryce named Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan, and Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. For his final two spots, James named Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony.
It's hard to argue against most of those five players, especially with the careers that LeBron James, Michael Jordan, and Kobe Bryant all had.
Carmelo Anthony might come off as a bit of a surprise, but the James and Anthony family have been close since the two stars were drafted together in 2003.
Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook certainly is a bit surprising, especially given the end of the LeBron James-Westbrook duo with the Los Angeles Lakers. At 17 years of age, however, it makes sense given who James has had the ability to watch.
Bryce James, who attends Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, CA, is in the recruiting class of 2025 and is expected to receive significant interest. According to ESPN, Bryce already has offers from Duquense and Ohio State as of July 2024.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Made Unprecedented History at 2024 Paris Olympics
Kevin Durant Gets Honest About How NBA Players View Nikola Jokic
Russell Westbrook Reacts to Being Snubbed From Viral NBA List