Cam Johnson's Honest Nikola Jokic Statement After Trade
The Denver Nuggets did all they could, taking the NBA Champion Oklahoma City Thunder to seven games in the second round of the playoffs. While the win-or-go-home game didn't go in their favor, it did allow the team to take a step back and evaluate their roster. With Nikola Jokic making it known the team needed more depth, the Nuggets were quick to address that.
The team has since gone out and added Bruce Brown and Tim Hardaway Jr. in free agency, while also landing Jonas Valanciunas via trade. In addition, perhaps the biggest move they made was bringing in Cam Johnson in a deal that sent Michael Porter Jr. and a pick to the Brooklyn Nets. Showing up to Summer League, Johnson shared an honest statement about his new superstar teammate.
"He just sees the court; he sees every aspect of the court," Johnson said of Nikola Jokic. "So for me, as a shooter, all I know is that if I'm just in the right spot, he'll find me. And just the way he leads the team. I think he's the heartbeat of the team. He's kind of the stabilizing factor."
Arguably the best player in the league and one of the best passers in NBA history, Johnson's ability to shoot from beyond the arc is an ideal fit alongside Jokic. Not only do the Nuggets land a cheaper player in Johnson compared to Porter Jr, but many believe the fit will be better.
Since leaving the Phoenix Suns in the blockbuster deal that landed them Kevin Durant, Johnson has taken massive strides in his game. Joining a top contender in Denver, he'll look to be a knockdown shooter and efficient finisher next season.
