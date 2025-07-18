Inside The Nuggets

Cameron Johnson Makes Bold Proclamation After Nuggets-Nets Trade

Denver Nuggets forward Cam Johnson has high expectations for his new team

Logan Struck

Dec 22, 2023; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Cameron Johnson (2) brings the ball up court against against Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) during the third quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Dec 22, 2023; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Cameron Johnson (2) brings the ball up court against against Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) during the third quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Denver Nuggets started their 2025 offseason with an unexpected trade, shipping star sharpshooter Michael Porter Jr. to the Brooklyn Nets. In return, the Nuggets acquired Cam Johnson, an incredible player in his own right.

Johnson, 29, is a 6-foot-8 forward who has spent his six-year NBA career with the Phoenix Suns and Brooklyn Nets. This past season in Brooklyn, Johnson averaged 18.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game with 47.5/39.0/89.3 shooting splits. Johnson is a career 39.2% three-point shooter on 5.9 attempts per game, as Denver swapped a sharpshooter for a sharpshooter in this trade.

Johnson had his introductory press conference on Friday in Denver and was asked what he brings to his new team, revealing he has a lofty goal for his tenure with the Nuggets.

"A team-first mentatility," Johnson answered. "I want to win, at the end of the day. I want to win. I want to win a championship, and obviously we have the pieces to do it here. That's what I'm most excited about... My goal, number one, is to win."

Of course, any player coming into a new franchise says they want to win a championship, but it is certainly a reality for Johnson and the Nuggets. Johnson is now paired with three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, star point guard Jamal Murray, and standout role players Aaron Gordon and Christian Braun.

On top of Johnson, the Nuggets have also added guys like Tim Hardaway Jr. and Jonas Valanciunas this offseason, truly setting themselves up for a championship push in the 2025-26 season.

Related Articles

feed

Published
Logan Struck
LOGAN STRUCK

Logan Struck is a writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's On SI since 2023

Home/News