Cameron Johnson Makes Bold Proclamation After Nuggets-Nets Trade
The Denver Nuggets started their 2025 offseason with an unexpected trade, shipping star sharpshooter Michael Porter Jr. to the Brooklyn Nets. In return, the Nuggets acquired Cam Johnson, an incredible player in his own right.
Johnson, 29, is a 6-foot-8 forward who has spent his six-year NBA career with the Phoenix Suns and Brooklyn Nets. This past season in Brooklyn, Johnson averaged 18.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game with 47.5/39.0/89.3 shooting splits. Johnson is a career 39.2% three-point shooter on 5.9 attempts per game, as Denver swapped a sharpshooter for a sharpshooter in this trade.
Johnson had his introductory press conference on Friday in Denver and was asked what he brings to his new team, revealing he has a lofty goal for his tenure with the Nuggets.
"A team-first mentatility," Johnson answered. "I want to win, at the end of the day. I want to win. I want to win a championship, and obviously we have the pieces to do it here. That's what I'm most excited about... My goal, number one, is to win."
Of course, any player coming into a new franchise says they want to win a championship, but it is certainly a reality for Johnson and the Nuggets. Johnson is now paired with three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, star point guard Jamal Murray, and standout role players Aaron Gordon and Christian Braun.
On top of Johnson, the Nuggets have also added guys like Tim Hardaway Jr. and Jonas Valanciunas this offseason, truly setting themselves up for a championship push in the 2025-26 season.