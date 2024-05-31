Inside The Nuggets

Carmelo Anthony Reacts to Anthony Edwards Calling Him Out

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards responded to his critics in a new Adidas commercial

Dec 2, 2023; Atlanta, GA, USA; Former NBA player, Carmelo Anthony before the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
The Minnesota Timberwolves were eliminated by the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night, ending what was an impressive run for that group. Eliminating the defending champion Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Semi-Finals, Minnesota shocked a lot of people, but didn't have enough against Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, and the rest of the Mavericks' impressive rotation.

Star guard Anthony Edwards rose to a new level of stardom this postseason, putting together some of the best individual performances of any player in these playoffs. While it didn't end how Edwards and the Timberwolves wanted it to, the future is bright in Minnesota.

In a new Adidas commercial, Edwards addressed his critics in a unique way, literally keeping receipts:

The very first receipt was from NBA legend Carmelo Anthony via his 7PM in Brooklyn podcast, who asked if Edwards is truly ready to become the face of the league, given how "loosely" that term is thrown around.

Anthony's 7PM in Brooklyn account on X (formerly known as Twitter) responded to this, sharing the following post:

The account also shared a thread of Anthony praising Edwards, saying the NBA legend will always rock with him, and is excited to see where he takes things in his career:

This was a unique campaign from Adidas, and it certainly caught the attention of Anthony, who has nothing but love for Edwards.

