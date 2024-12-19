Carmelo Anthony’s Heartfelt Reaction to Basketball Hall of Fame News
While Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic is already widely considered the greatest player in franchise history, the Nuggets have had several NBA legends play for them. Denver has had David Thompson in the 1970s, Alex English and Fat Lever in the 1980s, and plenty of other greats in between. For younger NBA fans, Carmelo Anthony was the best player they saw in Denver before Jokic's arrival.
Despite playing the majority of his career in multiple other jerseys, such as the New York Knicks, Anthony was drafted to the Nuggets in 2003, and that's where he made a name for himself as one of the best pure scorers in NBA history. Also winning an NCAA championship and Olympic gold medals, Anthony just received news of another accolade likely coming his way.
The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame recently announced that Anthony will be eligible for the Class of 2025, alongside former teammates Dwight Howard and Amar'e Stoudemire.
With this being Anthony's first time being eligible for the induction, he took to social media to share his thoughts on the prestigious honor.
"Blessed to be named among such incredible players," Anthony wrote on X. "My love for basketball is forever. I will always be grateful for this game, and the communities that stood by me as I chased my dreams. To my family, friends, fans, teammates, and coaches — THANK YOU. #STAYME7O"
While retired from basketball, the Anthony name has a chance to live on in the NBA with his son, Kiyan, recently committing to Syracuse as a top-40 recruit in the Class of 2025.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks
Nikola Jokic Makes Strong Russell Westbrook Statement
Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player