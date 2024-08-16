Carmelo Anthony Sends Message to Noah Lyles Over NBA, Anthony Edwards Drama
One of the most unexpected sports beefs in the NBA today isn't between NBA players, but between Olympic gold medalist Noah Lyles and the league - specifically, Anthony Edwards. Lyles has been calling out the hypocrisy in the NBA for calling its champions as world champions.
While the beef has been entertaining to watch from the outside, Denver Nuggets and NBA legend Carmelo Anthony wants it to end. First things first though, he told Lyles why NBA champions refer to themselves as world champions.
"The reason why we call ourselves world champs over here, to what I said earlier, this is our game. The world comes to us, to get the game," Carmelo said on the 7PM in Brooklyn podcast. "So, yes, we are the world champs. Semantics, I understand... But my thing is, why do you keep shooting at the NBA? If you want to shoot, shoot at the fact that y'all ain't got no league for your own. Shoot at why they ain't pour money into that sport... I'd rather you be like, 'Yo, we need more attention on U.S. track and field association,' whatever it is."
When it comes to the subject of Anthony Edwards, Carmelo Anthony wants Noah Lyles to leave him alone. He wants Lyles to stop focusing his anger on Anthony Edwards, and start focusing his anger towards the track and field association for not providing enough. Lyles' anger comes from a place of anger and frustration, so it's very understandable.
"Anthony Edwards is a whole different brand, leave that [expletive] alone, focus on your own self champ," Carmelo said. "I want to support you, I'm gonna continue to support you, we going to support you. But I wouldn't be your big homie if I ain't give you that knowledge. Leave them basketball [expletive] alone. Basketball getting it in a whole different type of way. We want to support track and field to get to that... But don't burn those bridges champ, because once you burn those bridges, it's hard to get over that."
As of right now, the beef between Noah Lyles and Anthony Edwards hasn't simmered in the slightest. As much as Carmelo may want it to end, it'll only when both parties are ready to drop it.