Carmelo Anthony Shares Heartfelt Message After Major Career News
Carmelo Anthony won't be finding himself in debates for being a Top 10 player of all-time, but he's widely considered one of the greatest scorers to ever touch the court in the NBA. Whether he was scoring with his back to the basket or hitting jumpers in transition, Anthony constantly had fans in awe with his ability to put the ball in the basket.
A three-time Olympic Gold Medalist and a National Champion with Syracuse, Anthony was unfortunately never able to get it done in the NBA, with the Conference Finals being the farthest he ever made it. However, with all his other accomplishments, it was enough to earn him a spot in the Basketball Hall of Fame's Class of 2025.
Anthony is set to be enshrined later in September, featuring a class of legends like Dwight Howard, Sue Bird, and Maya Moore. Anthony will be presented by fellow Hall of Famers Allen Iverson and Dwayne Wade, teammates of his from the NBA and Team USA.
In response to all of this, Anthony took to his social media to share a heartfelt message about being recognized as a Hall of Famer officially later next month.
Carmelo's Heartfelt Message
"Filled with gratitude. My journey was different, but finding the balance through all the ups and downs made this moment possible. And if you stay true to who you are then the journey is always worth it. Thank you @Hoophall for recognizing 32 years. 🙏🏾," Anthony shared in a post.
Anthony is technically a double-inductee in this class, as the 2008 Team USA "Redeem Team" is also being enshrined. Anthony played in all eight games for the Redeem Team as they went 8-0, posting averages of 11.5 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.
Anthony's Legendary Olympic Career
While some NBA fans might just know Anthony for his time with the Denver Nuggets and New York Knicks, he truly became a legend for his play with Team USA. He appeared in four Olympics for Team USA: 2004 Athens, 2008 Beijing, 2012 London, and 2016 Rio.
Anthony wasn't much of a contributor in 2004, which makes sense given that he was coming off his rookie season with the Nuggets. However, every Olympics after that, he was a key piece to Team USA's success.
In terms of all-time rankings, Anthony was just recently surpassed by Kevin Durant as the winningest male in Olympic basketball history, as Durant snagged his fourth straight gold medal. Anthony does have the most points scored in a single game by Team USA, having had 37 points in 2012 against Nigeria.
There was no doubt Anthony was going to make the Hall of Fame, but it will all become official in September.
