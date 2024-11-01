Carmelo Anthony's Son Makes Honest Statement on LeBron James
Even though Kiyan Anthony and Bryce James are close friends, and both of their parents are close friends, Kiyan can't help himself but get starstruck at LeBron James.
During an interview on Angel Reese's 'Unapologetically Angel', Kiyan opened up about how excited he still gets when he sees LeBron James.
"Even when I be seeing like LeBron, I still be like, 'That's Bron.' He don't really be around, but at the games, after him just coming up, like his aura is real like. Some people just got aura," KIyan said.
In the past, Kiyan has described his relationship with Bryce James as like a family member. The two have a healthy competition with each other despite both of their families being so close to each other.
"My pops and his pops played together on the Lakers," Anthony said in an episode of The Kiyan Anthony Show. "It was a little different situation, because they wasn't rivals, they was really best friends, but the media always going to make it seem like they got something against each other. It's not similar with me and Bryce, but everybody just want one of us to be like, 'I'm way better than him.' We would never say that about each other. We just go out there and compete."
While many consider players like Anthony Edward and Luka Doncic to be the future of the NBA, it's clear that there's a future even beyond that. It's going to be headlined by players like Kiyan Anthony.
