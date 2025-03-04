Inside The Nuggets

Celtics Coach Joe Mazzulla's Statement on Nikola Jokic

Boston Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla gave his thoughts on the Denver Nuggets superstar

Mar 2, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) reacts during the first half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images
Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images
The Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics are two teams who have never faced off in the NBA playoffs, but it's a matchup fans have been clamoring to see.

Until the day comes when the two teams can face off in the NBA Finals, fans will have to settle for regular season matchups. On Sunday afternoon, the two teams had their final regular season matchup that ended with Boston sweeping the Nuggets.

After the game, Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla spoke about the team's game plan against Nikola Jokic.

"We didn't talk anything about Jokic in the game plan," Mazzulla said. "It's not about him. It's about controlling all the other stuff that you can control... You don't really talk about him in a game plan. You talk about all the other stuff that you can control."

Against the Celtics, Nikola Jokic put up 20 points, 14 rebounds, and 9 assists on 60% shooting from the field. Truthfully, the Celtics didn't do anything special against anyone in the Nuggets' starting lineup. Everyone scored double figures, Christian Braun had 24 points, Jokic had 20 points, and Jamal Murray had 26 points.

Where the game was won Boston's superior depth and ability to tire out Denver's starting lineup, while also rendering their bench useless. Going into the playoffs, that depth will be tested even more for Denver.

