Celtics Jaylen Brown Reveals Honest Opinion on Denver Nuggets
Even though the Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics have yet to face off in an NBA Finals matchup this season, every time the two teams square off have been pure basketball bliss.
As the two teams prepare to match up for a preseason game in Abu Dhabi, Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown opened up on what it's like to go against the Western Conference rival.
"They've got some great players," Brown said. "I think they're coached well, I'm a fan of Mike. I think they're a good team."
Brown then went on to say that he believes facing the Denver Nuggets early on in the preseason can help the Boston Celtics refine themselves as a championship caliber team. There was no other team he wanted more than the Denver Nuggets.
"To sharpen our tools against a championship-caliber team can help us going into the season. I wouldn't have wanted it any other way," Brown said. "The last two champions get to play (and) globalize the game here in Abu Dhabi, which is an amazing place. I think it's very fitting. And I think the NBA did a good job of setting it up."
For the past two seasons, NBA fans have been waiting to see the Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics face off in the NBA Finals. One year, Boston didn't live up to their end, and the next year, Denver didn't live up to theirs. Hopefully, this can finally be the season where it finally happens.
