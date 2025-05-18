Chet Holmgren Sends Dominant MVP Message After Thunder-Nuggets Game 7
The Oklahoma City Thunder were the top seed in the Western Conference last season, but were bounced in the second round by the Dallas Mavericks in six games as they went on to make the NBA Finals. On top of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander coming up short of winning MVP, the Thunder had a lot of motivation heading into the 2024-25 season. And so far, they've delivered.
On Sunday, the Thunder delivered the knockout punch to the Denver Nuggets, capturing Game 7 125-93 as they were the far better team. While Gilgeous-Alexander hasn't learned if he's won the MVP or not yet, he at least got to walk away with the series win over Nikola Jokic. However, Thunder teammate Chet Holmgren made his stance clear after the victory.
"You know who this is? The MVP," Holmgren said during Gilgeous-Alexander's post-game interview. Even though last year's MVP announcement happened more than a week earlier than now, it seems as though the announcement could be coming soon, with the series over.
Even though both Jokic and Gilgeous-Alexander are well deserving of the MVP award, it seems as though having the top seed and being the leading scorer in the NBA might be enough to give Gilgeous-Alexander the nod over Jokic's historic season.
Regardless, there's no telling the exact result until it is announced, but Gilgeous-Alexander walked away with the more prized possession by advancing in the postseason.
