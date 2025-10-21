Christian Braun Sends Strong Message to Nuggets After $125 Million Deal
Looking ahead to building a strong future around superstar center Nikola Jokic, the Denver Nuggets are making sure that they retain his supporting cast for the long term.
On Monday, the Nuggets handed standout guard Christian Braun his rookie contract extension, granting him a five-year deal worth $125 million to keep him under contract through the 2030-31 season.
Giving Braun an average of $25 million over five years seems like an overpay on paper, but the 24-year-old guard is expected to play a huge role in Denver's title hopes over the next handful of seasons. As long as Braun is playing alongside Jokic, he is well worth the money as a high-level role player and much-needed glue guy.
Braun's strong message to Nuggets
After signing his massive $125 million contract extension, Braun sent a message to the team via the Nuggets' official X (formerly Twitter) account.
"What's up, Nuggets nation? Christian Braun here. I'm really excited that we got the deal done. I'm excited and looking forward to playing winning basketball," Braun said. "Obviously, this is the place I want to be. You know, I wouldn't want to win anywhere else. So I'm excited to be a Nugget. Excited to get the season started. I'm excited to focus on winning. So let's do it."
Braun is undoubtedly a winning player, showing it since his college days when he won a National Championship with the Kansas Jayhawks. After playing a part in Denver's trip to an NBA Championship in his rookie season in Denver, the young guard has continued to improve every year, and finally broke out during the 2024-25 season.
Last season, Braun averaged 15.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.1 steals per game with efficient 58.0/39.7/82.7 shooting splits. Of course, Braun would not have landed this generous contract extension without that incredible season, and now the Nuggets simply expect him to continue to elevate his game.
Braun's message to the Nuggets should certainly get fans excited for what is to come with this core, as they now have Braun, Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon, and Jamal Murray under contract for the long term, and all should be kept happy with player-friendly deals.