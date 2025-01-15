Dallas Mavericks Make Injury Announcement During Nuggets Game
The Dallas Mavericks and Denver Nuggets are facing off again on Tuesday night after playing each other on Sunday as well. The Nuggets defeated Dallas on Sunday by final score of 112-101, and are looking for a similar outcome on Tuesday night.
The Mavericks got star guard Kyrie Irving back from injury for this contest, but remain without his backcourt partner Luka Doncic. Already shorthanded, the Mavericks suffered another tough injury loss early in Tuesday night’s game.
After playing just four minutes, Mavericks starting center Dereck Lively suffered what looked to be an ankle injury that sent him back to the locker room.
The team has since announced an official update on Lively.
Via Mavs PR: “Dereck Lively II (right ankle sprain) will not return to tonight’s game against the Nuggets.”
Lively is in his second NBA season after receiving All-Rookie second team honors last season. The 7-foot-1 center entered Tuesday night averaging 9.3 points and 8.1 rebounds in 31 appearances.
Just 20 years old, Lively has emerged as an important piece to what Dallas does on both ends of the court.
Protecting the rim on defense and serving as a lob threat on offense, Lively will be missed if he is sidelined for a stretch of games. For now, the team has announced he is out for the remainder of Tuesday night's game against Denver.
