DeAndre Jordan Makes NBA History in Nuggets vs Bulls
The Denver Nuggets have been playing without three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic for their last five games, and his absence has been felt.
The Nuggets have gone 2-3 in that five-game span, including a loss on Monday night to the Chicago Bulls. While playing without Jokic is a tall task for the Nuggets, his replacement over the last two games has been shockingly productive.
Michael Malone and the Nuggets have opted to start 17-year NBA veteran DeAndre Jordan in Jokic's place in the last two games, and Jordan has shined. In those two games, Jordan is averaging 10.5 points, 16.0 rebounds, and 5.5 assists while shooting 69.2% from the field.
In Monday's loss to the Bulls, Jordan was incredible. The 36-year-old dropped 10 points, 17 rebounds, and 7 assists on efficient 4-6 shooting from the field, becoming the oldest player in NBA history to record those numbers in a game, per Stathead.
Jordan joins NBA legend Wilt Chamberlain as the only players 34 or above to record those numbers in a game, and Chamberlain did it 15 times. Jordan joined elite company on Monday night, and did it in just his fourth start of the season.
Jordan has not gotten much opportunity through his three seasons with the Nuggets, but these two games show exactly why they brought him in. Of course, with Jokic on the team, any other centers on Denver's roster do not get to shine. But, in Jokic's absence, Jordan stepped up when they needed him most.