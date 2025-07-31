DeAndre Jordan Reacts to LA Clippers Signing 12x NBA All-Star
The LA Clippers made a huge move this offseason to sign 12-time NBA All-Star Chris Paul, helping the 40-year-old return home to Los Angeles. Paul is arguably the greatest player in Clippers franchise history, so his return to LA for potentially the last year of his NBA career is a storybook ending.
Paul spent six years with the Clippers from 2011 to 2017, finishing top-five in NBA MVP voting five times, while making five All-Star appearances, three All-NBA First Teams, two All-NBA Second Teams, and six All-Defensive First Teams. Unfortunately for Paul, he built up those accolades but never even sniffed the Western Conference Finals in LA, but his legacy will still live on.
Paul has some incredible teammates while with the Clippers, building a prominent big three core of him, Blake Griffin, and DeAndre Jordan, earning the nickname "Lob City."
Jordan was the last of the big three to leave LA, as the 37-year-old center recently completed a three-year tenure with the Denver Nuggets. While his return to Denver remains a possibility, the veteran big man still sits in unrestricted free agency entering August.
DeAndre Jordan reacts to Chris Paul signing with the Clippers
Still, the free agent center decided to show love for Paul after his return to the Clippers, commenting on the team's Instagram post to welcome the future Hall of Fame point guard back home.
Via LA Clippers: "HOM3️⃣."
"3!!! 🔥🔥🔥," DeAndre Jordan commented.
Former NBA players Richard "Rip" Hamilton and Quentin Richardson also commented on the Clippers' Instagram post to show love for Paul.
Paul and Jordan had an incredible connection while together in LA, as the playmaking point guard gave the lob-threat center the best years of his career. Jordan led the NBA in field goal percentage for five consecutive years from the 2012-13 to the 2016-17 seasons, and holds the highest field goal percentage in NBA history at 67.4%.
Of course, Jordan was well past his prime by the time he signed with the Nuggets, but he still gave the franchise a good few years when they desperately needed frontcourt depth behind superstar center Nikola Jokic. Through three seasons in Denver, Jordan averaged 4.2 points and 4.9 rebounds in 12.8 minutes per game while shooting 68.1% from the field.
