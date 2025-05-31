Deion Sanders Sends Message to NBA Legend Carmelo Anthony

Inside The Nuggets

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Just because your father was a legend in a professional sport, like the NFL or NBA, that doesn't mean the same success will come your way, too. However, that isn't always the case, as some children of sports legends go on and pave their way into the pros, whether or not they end up being as good as their parent.

For Carmelo Anthony and Deion Sanders, both sports greats, are now getting to see their children take steps to the next level in their sports careers. While Shedeur Sanders will be looking to prove doubters wrong with the Cleveland Browns, Kiyan Anthony is now heading to Syracuse to carry the family name. Doing so, Carmelo took some time to share a post congratulating his son.

"High school graduation…what an accomplishment! This world has so much in store for you. Proud of you always @kiyananthony 🙏🏾," Carmelo shared in an Instagram post. Knowing something about that journey as a father, Deion chimed in with his response in the comments.

"AMEN!!!!" the current Colorado Buffaloes head coach and NFL legend Deion said. While Kiyan might not have the same attention as Shedeur, Deion can relate to seeing what Carmelo is going through with his son dealing with the pressure of the family name at Syracuse, where he won a National Championship.

NBA legend Carmelo Anthony, son Kiyan Anthony
Carmelo Anthony and his son, Kiyan, watch the Don Bosco Prep Ironmen compete against the McEachern Indians in a game during the 50th annual City of Palms Classic at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023. Kiyan Anthony and the Long Island Luthern Crusaders defeated Westminster Academy earlier in the day. / Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK

On top of both having children chasing pro sports dreams, both Carmelo and Deion share ties to the state of Colorado. With Deion being the head coach of the Buffaloes and looking to compete in the BIG 12 this season, Carmelo began his career with the Denver Nuggets, earning four All-Star selections before joining the New York Knicks.

