Denver Nuggets and Team Serbia Coach Makes Major Nikola Jokic Statement

Denver Nuggets and Team Serbia assistant coach Ognjen Stojakovic spoke on Nikola Jokic

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) (right) and Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic (20) left speak to Nuggets assistant coach Ognjen Stojakovic before a game at Ball Arena.
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) (right) and Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic (20) left speak to Nuggets assistant coach Ognjen Stojakovic before a game at Ball Arena. / Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Denver Nuggets assistant coach Ognjen Stojakovic worked with Team Serbia at the 2024 Paris Olympics. During a recent interview with Meridian Sport (translated to English via Eurohoops), Stojakovic opened up about his role with the team, while sharing some major statements on three-time MVP Nikola Jokic.

“Generally, the first thing I notice is that our people weren’t aware of how great a basketball player Nikola is, how good he is," Stojakovic said of Jokic. "... My opinion—people are only now beginning to realize how great a player he is."

Some believed Stojakovic was brought onto Serbia's staff to help players learn how to play with Jokic, and the Nuggets assistant said that is only partly true, but did say there is an adjustment to playing with the 2023 Finals MVP.

“People from the outside say it’s easy to play with Jokić, but they don’t know how hard it is to play with him," Stojakovic said. "He’s atypical, which is difficult for some players to accept. Everyone has to adapt to him, to change, but at the same time, remain themselves... Habits need to change. After all, you’re playing with possibly the greatest basketball player of all time on a team that is completely atypical."

Calling Jokic possibly the greatest player ever is a major statement from Stojakovic, but one he stands by.

“Is he definitely one of the best who have played basketball? Absolutely," Stojakovic said. "The main reason I say this—besides everything he has won, done, and his stats—is because he has changed basketball. All those revolutionary players are special. He belongs in that category.”

