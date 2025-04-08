Denver Nuggets Announce Massive Head Coach, Executive Decision
The Denver Nuggets shocked the NBA world on Tuesday.
With just three games left in the regular season, the Nuggets have shockingly decided to part ways with head coach Michael Malone and general manager Calvin Booth. Nuggets owner Josh Kroenke has released the following statement following the breaking news.
"It is with no pleasure that we announce that we have relieved Michael Malone of his head coaching duties, effectively immediately. David Adelman will assume our head coaching role for the remainder of the 2024-25 season."
"This decision was not made lightly and was evaluated very carefully, and we do it only with the intention of giving our group the best chance at competing for the 2025 NBA Championship and delivering another title to Denver and our fans everywhere.
"While the timing of this decision is unfortunate, as Coach Malone helped build the foundation of our now championship level program, it is a necessary step to allow us to compete at the highest level right now. Championship level standards and expectations remain in place for the current season, and as we look to the future, we look forward to building on the foundations laid by Coach Malone over his record-breaking 10-year career in Denver.
"There is no amount of gratitude that we can properly convey to his contributions since he joined our franchise in 2015. It is with our utmost respect that we would like to thank Coach Malone for the most successful decade in Nuggets history, setting the all-time wins record and helping deliver Denver our first championship."
Kroenke continued to talk about the decision to let go of Booth, as well.
"I want to thank Calvin Booth for leading our front office for the past three years and most importantly for helping put the final pieces in place for the roster that delivered Denver and our fans their first NBA Championship.
"Calvin’s knowledge of the game, his passion for scouting, and his long history as a player and executive in the NBA helped lift our organization to new heights which we will continue moving forward. We are grateful to Calvin for his eight years with the Nuggets and know his place in Nuggets history as our first championship winning GM will be honored for years to come."
Malone has led the Nuggets to eight consecutive winning seasons and the franchise's first-ever NBA title in 2023, but with the 2025 postseason just a few games away, the ownership decides to head in a different direction.