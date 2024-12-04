Denver Nuggets Announce Player Will Miss at Least Two Months
The Denver Nuggets have had an up-and-down season up to this point, as over the last eight games they haven't won or lost consecutive games. As forward Michael Porter Jr. has elevated his game this season up to 18.7 points per game, center Nikola Jokic has somehow taken another leap.
Jokic enters today ranked in the top three in the major statistical categories (points, rebounds, assists) while currently holding the best odds to win MVP (+180 via FanDuel). This Nuggets team hasn't faced many injury problems outside of Aaron Gordon, recent news indicates one of their reserve forwards will miss a significant stretch of time.
Per Nuggets PR: "Denver Nuggets forward Vlatko Čančar has undergone arthroscopic surgery of the left knee. The surgery was performed by Dr. Riley J. Williams III at the Hospital for Special Surgery. He will be re-evaluated in eight weeks."
For the 2024-25 season, Čančar has appeared in just four games for the Nuggets with averages of 2.3 points and 2.0 rebounds. The previous season, Čančar served as a key member of the rotation, playing 60 games and 14.8 minutes per night.
The Nuggets drafted Čančar 49th overall out of Slovenia in the 2017 NBA Draft, a draft where they traded away 13th overall pick Donovan Mitchell but also landed prominent reserve guard Monte Morris 51st overall.
