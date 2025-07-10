Denver Nuggets Announce Signing of NBA Champion
The Denver Nuggets flamed out of the playoffs for the second consecutive year, suffering a second-round exit again despite having the best player in the world leading the way. After Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets to a championship in 2023, the team has not been the same, but they are trying to revert to their old ways this offseason.
The Nuggets have made some huge moves this summer, like trading for Cam Johnson, signing Tim Hardaway Jr., and trading for Jonas Valanciunas, but one move in particular has fans extra excited.
The Nuggets have signed free agent guard Bruce Brown, who was a key part of their 2023 championship run. Since the championship, Brown has spent time with the Indiana Pacers, Toronto Raptors, and New Orleans Pelicans, getting traded twice in two years before finally finding his way back to Denver.
On Wednesday, the Nuggets officially announced the signing of the 28-year-old do-it-all guard.
"The Denver Nuggets have signed free agent guard/forward Bruce Brown to a contract, Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Ben Tenzer and Executive Vice President of Player Personnel Jonathan Wallace announced today.
"Brown, 6-4, 202, has appeared in 457 career games (268 starts) over seven seasons with Detroit, Brooklyn, Denver, Indiana, Toronto, and New Orleans, averaging 8.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.4 assists in 24.9 minutes per game. He has also appeared in 40 career playoff games (11 starts), averaging 10.0 points and 4.0 rebounds per game.
"Brown returns to Denver, where he spent the 2022-23 season and averaged career-highs in points (11.5), assists (3.4), steals (1.08,) and minutes (28.5) while helping lead the Nuggets to their first NBA Championship in the organization’s history.
"The 25-year-old native of Boston, Massachusetts, was selected with the 42nd overall pick by Detroit in the 2018 NBA draft after playing two seasons at the University of Miami.
"Brown will again wear #11 for the Nuggets," the Nuggets announced.