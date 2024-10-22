Denver Nuggets Champion Reacts to $133 Million Contract Decision
This week, the Denver Nuggets re-signed forward Aaron Gordon to a four-year, $133 million contract in a moment that was a colossal relief for Nuggets fans. As happy as Nuggets fans are, no one is happier than Gordon himself.
During an interview with the media, Gordon expressed his reaction to the massive $133 million contract that he received.
“All I want to do is win, so playing alongside these guys and getting coached under this coaching staff and being a part of this organization," Gordon said. "It's just a blessing, you know? So I'm ecstatic, really excited, and I'm glad to be back.”
Many NBA players have a tendency to perform with less hustle or intensity after signing a massive contract. Those attributes are the blueprints that make Gordon who he is as a player, and he promises to not let that change.
"I'm not gonna let the money change me," Gordon said. "Just do what I do to get to this opportunity. I couldn't have done it by myself at all, being with this organization has been a blessing. I'm just gonna continue to be me and the fullest version of myself. Let everything else happen as it may."
The Denver Nuggets may have lost some key pieces of their championship squad, but as long as they have their big three of Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Aaron Gordon healthy and on the court, anything is possible.
