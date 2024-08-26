Denver Nuggets Champion Reacts to Michael Porter Jr.'s NBA2K25 Rating
It's NBA2K season, which means everyone's favorite players are officially getting their ratings, and almost no one is happy. One of the more recent players to get their rating revealed is Denver Nuggets champion Michael Porter Jr., and his teammate Aaron Gordon isn't too thrilled about it.
This week, it was revealed that Michael Porter Jr. would have an overall rating of 83 on NBA2K25. Aaron Gordon posted his thoughts online about it, with a simple statement of, "Too low."
Throughout the years, Michael Porter Jr.'s NBA2K rating has remained relatively consistent but honestly should have been increased after he won an NBA championship with the Denver Nuggets. For Porter to not be ranked at his highest after winning a championship is a little nonsensical.
NBA2K19: 76
NBA2K20: 76
NBA2K21: 81
NBA2K22: 84
NBA2K23: 80
NBA2K24: 83
NBA2K25: 83
While Michael Porter Jr. looked like an absolute star against the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2024 NBA Playoffs, he struggled tremendously against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the next round. The basketball world heavily operates with a "what have you done for me lately" mindset, and that is likely why Porter only received a rating of 83 in 2K25.
For the Denver Nuggets to be an even better team next season, they'll need Michael Porter Jr. to make that next leap. The team needs another star in moments when Jamal Murray goes cold, and that could be Michael Porter Jr.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Made Unprecedented History at 2024 Paris Olympics
Kevin Durant Gets Honest About How NBA Players View Nikola Jokic
Russell Westbrook Reacts to Being Snubbed From Viral NBA List