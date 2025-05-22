Denver Nuggets Champion Reacts to Team's Coaching News
The Denver Nuggets shocked the NBA world when they decided to part ways with head coach Michael Malone, with just three games remaining in the regular season. Having led the Nuggets to a championship just two years prior in 2023, it came as a shock to see his tenure end so abruptly. However, a new era is set to begin in Denver, to no surprise.
Announced on Thursday, the Nuggets will go forward with David Adelman, making him the head coach after serving as the interim for the final three regular-season games and the postseason. As reactions pour in around the league, a certain player shared his reaction that caught the eyes of many.
Taking to his Instagram story, ex-Nuggets guard and 2023 NBA Champion Bruce Brown reposted the news of Adelman being retained and becoming the next head coach. After spending this past season with the Toronto Raptors and New Orleans Pelicans, the versatile guard is set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.
Coming off the bench during the 2023 NBA Finals run, Brown was an integral part of Denver's success, averaging 12.0 points and 4.0 rebounds on 51.1% shooting from the field in 20 appearances. Now, with Nikola Jokic making a plea for the team to add more depth, a reunion with Brown makes sense.
While Denver could very well have both next season, it seems as though a move for Brown would result in an exit from Russell Westbrook. With decisions to be made for the Nuggets this offseason, it wouldn't come as a surprise to see Brown back in a Denver jersey.
