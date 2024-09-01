Denver Nuggets Champion Releases Heartfelt Viral Video
On May 30, 2024, Aaron Gordon's life tragically changed forever when his brother Drew passed away in a car accident. It was a moment that shocked everyone around the basketball world who knew Drew Gordon. After having some time to grieve, Aaron has decided to dedicate next season to his brother Drew.
In a way that only Aaron Gordon could, he revealed that next season he'll be changing his number to honor Drew Gordon. Aaron released a video on Instagram performing a 360 dunk and ripping his jersey to reveal the new number of 32.
The caption was a simple and heartfelt, "32 🖤".
The video amassed over 75,000 likes in less than three days and was aggregated all over social media. Players across the NBA flooded Aaron Gordon's comments section with words of support. Andre Drummond, James Ennis, Christian Braun, Peyton Watson, Larry Nance Jr., and Isaiah Thomas were among those who shared words of kindness.
"This super tough bro @aarongordon sorry for your loss again you’re about to go krazy this year," former Nuggets forward James Ennis said on Instagram.
While next season is already one with a plethora to prove for the Denver Nuggets, it's going to be something so much more for Aaron Gordon. It'll be the first year of his NBA career and life without his brother. It'll be an emotional time for Gordon, and he could use the support of all Nuggets fans.
