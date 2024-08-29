Denver Nuggets Champion Reveals Truth About Playing in NBA
While playing in the NBA may seem like an incredibly fun job, there are a plethora of pressures that come with it. One would think that once a player signs a massive contract, their life immediately becomes better. In the case of Michael Porter Jr., it added a massive amount of pressure.
During an episode of Off Guard with Austin Rivers, Michael Porter Jr. opened up about the pressure he's faced in the NBA after signing a massive 5-year, $179 million contract. In Porter's eyes, the money has made it harder to enjoy the game of basketball.
“I would have played this game for free as long as I could eat. I loved it," Porter said. "The money sometimes makes it a little bit harder to enjoy the game because with a max contract comes a lot of expectations on consistency, oh you’re supposed to be an All-Star, you’re supposed to be this, that."
Porter's statement is a very transparent one that many players probably feel. The weight of getting paid big money creates a certain level of pressure that makes the game harder to enjoy. It's why players like Kevin Love or DeMar DeRozan have become so vocal about mental health in the NBA. It's also why so many players like Paul George have chosen to stay off of social media after becoming bigger stars. While some may call it soft or part of the job, it's just how things are now.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Made Unprecedented History at 2024 Paris Olympics
Kevin Durant Gets Honest About How NBA Players View Nikola Jokic
Russell Westbrook Reacts to Being Snubbed From Viral NBA List