Denver Nuggets Coach Breaks Silence on Michael Porter Jr. Trade Rumors

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone addressed trade rumors on Michael Porter Jr.

Liam Willerup

Dec 5, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) shoots beside Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro (35) in the second quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images
Dec 5, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) shoots beside Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro (35) in the second quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images / David Richard-Imagn Images
With the December 15th recently signed player restriction deadline now passed, the NBA trade market continues to be filled with rumors and talks of players around the league. Whether it's Chicago's All-Star veterans Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic or Miami's Jimmy Butler, reports indicate there could be some sizeable shake-up in the NBA before the trade deadline.

One of the teams that has been rumored to trade for one of these stars is the Denver Nuggets, as they look for that missing piece in order to capitalize on what looks like another MVP season for Nikola Jokic. Head coach Michael Malone recently came forward about the rumors, providing his thoughts on reports that Michael Porter Jr. could be on the way out.

"Yeah, a lot of it is noise. I don't know where it comes from," Malone said. "You see different things that are out there, and you never want that stuff getting out there. I've talked to Calvin [Booth], and Calvin has a good pulse on all that stuff. Whenever that stuff is happening, he's in touch with the guys and their agents to let them know what is real and what is not real."

Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr.
Dec 8, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) dunks over Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels (5) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

While Malone did shut down the trade rumors, it far from rules out the Nuggets from getting involved in the trade market in any capacity. Porter Jr. still remains the necessary piece to be moved in a potential deal for someone like LaVine, given Denver will need his salary to complete the deal.

Denver is currently watching Porter Jr. produce one of the best seasons of his career, averaging 18.0 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting over 50% from the field.

