Denver Nuggets Coach Gets Honest on Controversial Decision
Many analysts believe that the Denver Nuggets just didn't quite have the energy level of the Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA Playoffs. Some believed it was because of the heavy minutes that the starters played due to the lack of a bench. Head coach Michael Malone addressed that critique head-on.
During the Denver Nuggets' exit interviews, Michael Malone addressed the idea that he may have tired his own players out.
"Our guys looked dead tired," Malone said. "They did. Did I run our players into the ground? I'm sure that's definitely part of it. That's the decision we made and we'll live with it."
While it's great accountability from Michael Malone, it still doesn't change the fact that the Nuggets still lost in the second round of the NBA Playoffs when they shouldn't have. Nikola Jokic's minutes were a perfect example of that.
In the regular season, Jokic averaged 34.6 minutes a game, and he averaged 40.2 minutes in the playoffs. In Game 7, Jokic played 47 out of 48 total minutes throughout the game. By the time that Naz Reid checked back into the game during the fourth quarter, Jokic couldn't keep up with his minutes at all. Reid was flying all over the court getting multiple offensive rebounds, and the Nuggets couldn't do a single thing about it. From that moment on, the game was sealed.
The Denver Nuggets need more depth next season for the playoffs, and can not play their starters such heavy minutes again. Otherwise, the same results will happen.
