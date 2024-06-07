Denver Nuggets Coach Gets Honest on Dan Hurley Becoming Lakers Coach
UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley is one of the most accomplished college basketball coaches today, but he's never coached a day in the NBA. Despite that, Hurley is one of the favorites to become the new head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers.
Regardless of Hurley's experience, Nuggets head coach Michael Malone believes that Hurley will fit right in.
During an episode of the Jim Rome Show, Malone gave his honest thoughts about Hurley becoming head coach of the Lakers. In fact, the two have a very longstanding friendship.
"I've known Danny for many years. I went to high school back in Jersey," Malone said. "I have nothing but respect for the entire Hurley family, what they've done within basketball. I think Danny Hurley is a great coach. You look at what he's done at UConn, back-to-back championships. We were actually in Utah, and we watched the championship game as a staff, and I was so impressed with not only their offense - everybody talks about their offense - I thought their defense was outstanding."
The biggest issue that Malone thinks Hurley would face in the transition would be the sheer amount of games in the NBA. Despite the differences, Malone thinks Hurley would just take time and adapt.
"I think Danny can do a hell of a job coaching in the NBA," Malone said. "Coaching is coaching. It's relationships... Danny will have to be who he is if he takes the Laker job. But it's basketball, but the NBA game is different than college. 82 games, it's a long season, back-to-backs, 4 games in 5 nights, the rules, the officials. So, I think that might be the only issue that he would have, and not really an issue, but that's going to take time."
It remains to be seen who is going to become the next head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers. Whether it's Dan Hurley or JJ Redick, it'll still be a first time experience coaching in the NBA.