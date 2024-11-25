Denver Nuggets Coach Makes Honest JJ Redick Statement
Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick has done a strong job to start his coaching career. Leading the Lakers to a 10-6 record, Redick has his team fourth in the Western Conference standings.
Falling to the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, the Lakers were unable to overcome what has been essentially an unbeatable opponent for them in recent seasons. Prior to the game, Nuggets head coach Michael Malone spoke on Redick (via Matt Peralta of Lakers Nation).
“This is not a cop out because I think JJ in his first year as a head coach is doing a hell of a job,” Malone said. “Most first-year head coaches take over teams that are not built to win now. Most first-year head coaches have taken over teams that are almost starting a new. I would compare it to when Mike Brown took over in Cleveland with LeBron and that team was ready to win.”
Malone added, “JJ has got a really good group of guys to work with and when you have a guy like LeBron that you can play through every night, who has one of the best IQs that I’ve ever been around, that’s such an advantage for a young coach like JJ. I’ll have a better answer next time, I promise.”
The Lakers received a lot of criticism for this hire, but it has worked out so far.
