Inside The Nuggets

Denver Nuggets Coach Makes Honest JJ Redick Statement

Michael Malone spoke on Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick.

Joey Linn

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone speaks to media prior to a game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena.
Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone speaks to media prior to a game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
In this story:

Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick has done a strong job to start his coaching career. Leading the Lakers to a 10-6 record, Redick has his team fourth in the Western Conference standings.

Falling to the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, the Lakers were unable to overcome what has been essentially an unbeatable opponent for them in recent seasons. Prior to the game, Nuggets head coach Michael Malone spoke on Redick (via Matt Peralta of Lakers Nation).

“This is not a cop out because I think JJ in his first year as a head coach is doing a hell of a job,” Malone said. “Most first-year head coaches take over teams that are not built to win now. Most first-year head coaches have taken over teams that are almost starting a new. I would compare it to when Mike Brown took over in Cleveland with LeBron and that team was ready to win.”

JJ Redick
Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick reacts during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Malone added, “JJ has got a really good group of guys to work with and when you have a guy like LeBron that you can play through every night, who has one of the best IQs that I’ve ever been around, that’s such an advantage for a young coach like JJ. I’ll have a better answer next time, I promise.”

The Lakers received a lot of criticism for this hire, but it has worked out so far. 

Related Articles

Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks

Nikola Jokic Makes Strong Russell Westbrook Statement

Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News