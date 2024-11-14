Denver Nuggets Coach Makes Honest Statement on Benching New Player
The Denver Nuggets made two big additions to their second unit this offseason, signing both Russell Westbrook and Dario Saric in free agency. In theory, the tandem projected to fit well together, as Saric could serve as a stretch-big for Westbrook and his downhill attack.
While Westbrook has been impactful for Denver, including as a starter in Jamal Murray’s three-game absence, Saric has struggled in his minutes. Making just two of his 12 field goal attempts in five appearances, Saric has been removed from Michael Malone’s rotation the last five games.
Denver has won all five of the games Saric has been benched entirely, and while that is not directly related to his removal from the rotation, there is no reason for Malone to change things up while the team is winning games.
Speaking on this via Bennett Durando of The Denver Post, Malone said Saric has been a professional about things.
“I don’t expect Dario to be walking around here with a smile and pom poms like he loves this,” Malone said. “But to his credit, he’s been the ultimate teammate.”
Malone also spoke on Zeke Nnaji, who has been getting an opportunity to backup Nikola Jokic, adding, “I think he’s been solid. I think he’s going to continue to get an opportunity. He’s gotta go out there and just try to finish around the basket, knock down open threes. And most importantly obviously he’s gotta be the anchor of our defense if he’s playing backup five.”
The NBA season is long, and there are always adjustments to be made. For now, Saric is not in the rotation, but he will almost certainly get another opportunity at some point.
