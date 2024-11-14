Inside The Nuggets

Denver Nuggets Coach Makes Honest Statement on Benching New Player

The Nuggets have made a change to their bench lineup.

Joey Linn

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone speaks to the media before the game against the Miami Heat at Ball Arena.
Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone speaks to the media before the game against the Miami Heat at Ball Arena. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Denver Nuggets made two big additions to their second unit this offseason, signing both Russell Westbrook and Dario Saric in free agency. In theory, the tandem projected to fit well together, as Saric could serve as a stretch-big for Westbrook and his downhill attack.

While Westbrook has been impactful for Denver, including as a starter in Jamal Murray’s three-game absence, Saric has struggled in his minutes. Making just two of his 12 field goal attempts in five appearances, Saric has been removed from Michael Malone’s rotation the last five games.

Denver has won all five of the games Saric has been benched entirely, and while that is not directly related to his removal from the rotation, there is no reason for Malone to change things up while the team is winning games.

Dario Saric
Denver Nuggets forward Dario Saric (9) before the game against the Phoenix Suns at Ball Arena. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Speaking on this via Bennett Durando of The Denver Post, Malone said Saric has been a professional about things.

“I don’t expect Dario to be walking around here with a smile and pom poms like he loves this,” Malone said. “But to his credit, he’s been the ultimate teammate.”

Malone also spoke on Zeke Nnaji, who has been getting an opportunity to backup Nikola Jokic, adding, “I think he’s been solid. I think he’s going to continue to get an opportunity. He’s gotta go out there and just try to finish around the basket, knock down open threes. And most importantly obviously he’s gotta be the anchor of our defense if he’s playing backup five.”

The NBA season is long, and there are always adjustments to be made. For now, Saric is not in the rotation, but he will almost certainly get another opportunity at some point.

Related Articles

Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks

Nikola Jokic Makes Strong Russell Westbrook Statement

Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News