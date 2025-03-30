Denver Nuggets Coach Reacts to Insane Nikola Jokic Moment
Even with all of the records that Nikola Jokic already holds in the NBA, he somehow still finds a way to mesmerize fans every game.
As the Denver Nuggets faced off against the Utah Jazz on Friday night, Jokic did the unbelievable and hit a near full-court buzzer-beater in a moment that left fans shocked.
Most importantly for Jokic and the Nuggets, they came out with a win against the Utah Jazz.
After the game, Nuggets head coach Michael Malone gave his thoughts on Jokic's impressive accomplishment.
"I don't know if this still holds true and maybe you guys would know but, somebody told me if Nikola Jokic didn't shoot those desperation heaves, he would be leading the league in three-point shooting," Malone said. "If you took all of those out, and what you love about him is he does not care. He shoots the ball because he believes that they are all going in."
"And when I asked him about it after the game when it left your hands did you think it was going to go in? And he told me actually it did, the way it came out and we all know that we have got spoiled watching him with the touch that he has," Malone said. "His shot-making ability that he has is just incredible. That put us up by ten at the half. But Nikola can find ways to impress which is very hard to do when a player with as many accomplishments that he has."
To a degree, NBA fans truly have become spoiled watching Nikola Jokic play basketball. Game after game, he's found a new Wilt Chamberlain-esque record ot break and continues to hit half-court shots with ease.
Nikola Jokic is in a rarefied type of air, one where he could easily be winning NBA MVPs every year, but he doesn't, solely due to voter fatigue.