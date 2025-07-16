Denver Nuggets Coach Reacts to New Nikola Jokic Backup
The Denver Nuggets have been at the forefront of some unexpected drama this offseason after making a big trade with the Sacramento Kings. In this trade, the Nuggets sent Dario Saric to the Kings in exchange for Jonas Valanciunas, but quickly found out about the possibility of their new center leaving the NBA entirely.
Valanciunas has reportedly wanted to make his way to Greece to continue his basketball career, but the Nuggets are firm on keeping him. If Valanciunas were to leave the NBA, the Nuggets would have to release him from his contract, which they do not plan on doing.
If the Nuggets hang on to Valanciunas, which certainly seems like the most likely outcome, he will be a huge piece of Denver's championship aspirations. Valanciunas is a starting-caliber center in the NBA, so having him as a backup to a three-time MVP in Nikola Jokic is a great move by the Nuggets.
New Nuggets head coach David Adelman recently spoke about the addition of Valanciunas and having a reliable backup to Jokic.
"You can play through him," Adelman said about Valanciunas. "...Jonas is a guy you can post-up against smaller lineups. He's a proficient player down there. Very good dribble hand-off player. Play him off the elbows. He's a guy those guards can play through. On the nights Nikola doesn’t play, you have a legitimate starting center that we just happen to be lucky enough to have as our backup.
"We're super blessed to get him. Cannot wait for him to get to the United States, get to Denver. We're so excited to have him."