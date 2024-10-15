Denver Nuggets Coach Reveals Update on Star Player's Knee Issue
Throughout the preseason, Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray has been dealing with lingering knee issues. While it doesn't seem like there's a major concern yet, he's still not completely in the clear according to Nuggets head coach Michael Malone.
During an interview session with the media, Nuggets head coach Michael Malone spoke candidly about Murray's knee issues.
"Going into the game, he's been great," Malone said. "That was the weird thing about last night, he told me this morning he had been feeling great, and all of the sudden last night during his pregame warmups it just was starting to feel a little funny if you will. A lot of times he's able to just get going, play through it and loosen up, last night that wasn't the case."
With pre-season coming to a close Jamal Murray's conditioning appears," to be in a good place" in his own words. However, the team may hold him out from Tuesday's game vs. OKC. Despite the lingering knee issues coach Malone had strong words to describe the toughness of his star player.
"Jamal's mental, his ability to endure the pain is just second to none and that's why he is able to just fight through it," Malone said.
Currently, there isn't any fear within the Nuggets organization in regard to Jamal's ability to play in the regular season, however, caution will be used during the remaining pre-season games.
The Denver Nuggets face off against against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday at 9:00 p.m. EST.
